Transnet identifies IT fault that led to network disruptions

Transnet identified the source of its IT fault which resulted in disruptions to its network and IT systems.

The fault affected the NAVIS system on the trucking side – which had a direct impact on container terminals. According to a statement released by Transnet, technicians have been working continuously to minimise downtime and ensure that all systems are up and running again.

To support South Africa’s exports, manual ports and rail operations continue to function. In Richards Bay, manual operations continue while in the Eastern Cape, East London and Port Elizabeth, container and auto terminals are working manually.

Prior to the IT fault, some of Transnet’s Durban and Richards Bay operations were affected by the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. Service levels have since improved with activities normalising again.