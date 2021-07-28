News In 90 Seconds: 28 July 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Transnet identifies IT fault that led to network disruptions

Transnet identified the source of its IT fault which resulted in disruptions to its network and IT systems.

The fault affected the NAVIS system on the trucking side – which had a direct impact on container terminals. According to a statement released by Transnet, technicians have been working continuously to minimise downtime and ensure that all systems are up and running again.

Uitkomst colliery resumes operations following KZN unrest

Meanwhile, MC Mining Limited announced that operations at its Uitkomst colliery resumed, after being temporarily suspended following the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. The temporary suspension of operations has resulted in the loss of three and half days of run of mine coal production, which is approximately 5 600 tonnes.

WMI virtual course on Geospatial Data Visualization with Excel

The Wits Mining Institute will soon be presenting a course on Geospatial Data Visualization with Excel on 30 July 2021.