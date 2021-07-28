Uitkomst colliery resumes operations following KZN unrest

MC Mining’s 70% owned Uitkomst colliery resumed operations following unrest in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Operations at Uitkomst colliery had to be temporary suspended pending resolution of the civil unrest which has spread throughout KZN. Protests, road blockages, and attacks targeting transport vehicles were reported across KwaZulu-Natal, including the towns and communities where the majority of the Uitkomst mine employees and contractors resided.

Bus service providers contracted by the company have advised the civil unrest in and around the towns and communities where the majority of the Uitkomst mine employees and contractors reside has sufficiently dissipated for employees to safely transit to and from the Uitkomst colliery.

The temporary suspension of operations has resulted in the loss of three and half days of run of mine coal production, equating to approximately 5 600 tonnes. The company is currently assessing mine plans with the objective of recovering some or all of the forgone production.