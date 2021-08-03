393.5 carat diamond recovered from Lucara Mine

A 393.5 carat top white Type Iia diamond was recovered from Lucara Diamond’s Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana.

“This recent recovery continues to demonstrate the strong and consistent resource performance of the South Lobe. The 393 carat and 156 carat diamonds add to the collection of significant diamond recoveries in 2021, as Lucara looks to ramp up construction activities for the proposed underground expansion at Karowe,” said Eira Thomas, Lucara Diamond CEO.

The diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe. During the same production month a 156.2 carat top white gem quality diamond was also recovered from processing of M/PK(S) material.

The 393 carat diamond is the 7th diamond greater than 300 carats to be recovered at Karowe year to date and the third gem quality +300 carat produced from the M/PK(S) unit in 2021, along with the 341 carat and 378 carat top white gems recovered in January of this year.