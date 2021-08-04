News In 90 Seconds: 04 August 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Master Drilling acquires 25% stake in A&R Group

Master Drilling has acquired a 25% stake in A&R Group – an underground control systems company. Master Dilling CEO Dannie Pretorius explained that investing in A&R is synergistic for Master Drilling and aligned with the company’s strategy to diversify their services and invest in businesses that to assist in meeting clients’ demand for increased mechanisation and digitisation.

Sibanye-Stillwater progresses with vaccination programme

Sibanye-Stillwater has made significant progress with the roll out of its COVID-19 vaccination programme – despite disruptions which affected Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, said he was pleased by the positive response from employees and support from other key stakeholders, which are essential to the success of the vaccination process.

393.5 carat diamond recovered from Lucara Mine

Lucara diamond has recovered a 393.5 carat white diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana. The diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the South Lobe.