New workshop bolsters Canyon Coal’s local enterprise development

Canyon Coal opened a new hydraulic workshop at its Phalanndwa Extension mine in Delmas Mpumalanga during August 2021. The workshop will be operated by Monomakua M2 Enterprise, a level 1 Black Economic Enterprise (BEE), from Botleng in Delmas.

The company was selected among 120 competing applicants. Canyon Coal Procurement Manager Carmia Pretorius explained that the containerised workshop had all the hydraulic components needed to complete breakdown repairs and maintenance on all earth moving equipment at the mine. “The project marks the establishment of a 24-hour on-site hydraulic maintenance workshop and maintenance service team to minimise production downtime through immediate repair of damaged and/or malfunctioning equipment,” she stated.

Monomakua M2 Enterprise Director Innocent Shabangu expressed appreciation of the opportunity to do business with Canyon Coal. “To be selected to be a part of this enterprise development project means a lot to our company as it provides us with the opportunity to receive mentorship and grow the company. Three new jobs have been created for locals as a result of the project.”

Supporting local businesses

Representing local government at the opening, Victor Khanye Local Municipality Executive Mayor Vusi Buda stated, “Canyon Coal’s efforts to support local businesses through enterprise development projects are very important for the region. As these projects create commercial as well as job opportunities for our community members which are critical, as there is high unemployment, particularly among the youth, which constitute 67% of the residents of the municipality.”

Phalanndwa Extension General Manager Kgotso Mongalo in closing said, “This new hydraulic workshop will aid us in significantly reducing downtime and in improved machine availability and operational productivity.”

The opening of the workshop was held in strict accordance with COVID-19 Adjusted Alert level 3 regulations which included the wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distances of 1.5 metres and observing social gathering number limitations.