News In 90 Seconds: 18 August 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

New workshop bolsters Canyon Coal’s local enterprise development

Canyon Coal opened a new hydraulic workshop at its Phalanndwa Extension mine in Delmas Mpumalanga during August 2021. The workshop will be operated by Monomakua M2 Enterprise, a level 1 Black Economic Enterprise (BEE), from Botleng in Delmas.

Pan African’s Barberton Mines concludes wage agreements with unions

Pan African Resources’ Barberton Mines has successfully concluded a three-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and a five-year wage agreement with the United Association of South Africa (UASA).

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman honored by SAIMM

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has been honoured with the 2021 Brigadier Stokes award by the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM).