Vedanta’s vaccination drive

Vedanta Zinc International in support of the Northern Cape Department of Health, hosted two mass Covid-19 vaccination drives in the mining town of Aggeneys in the Khai Ma district, Northern Cape.

The first mass vaccination drive was to celebrate Mandela Day, followed by a three-day follow-up drive to ensure a wider reach. Vedanta employees who were eligible for the vaccination, mobilised their families and community members to get the vaccination.

As a result, the District Department of Health vaccinated over 450 people during both vaccination drives. The success of the mass vaccination drive contributes to South Africa’s vaccination statistics. According to the latest government figures, more than 5.5 million South Africans have received at least one dose, with 1.69 million fully vaccinated.

“Thank you to everyone who got vaccinated; you are leading by example,” said the speaker of the Namakwa District Municipality, Gillian Pieters and District Manager for the Department of Health, Daniel Grootboom.

“Our people are our core strength and most valuable assets; therefore, the wellbeing and safety of our employees and business partners remain paramount during these unprecedented times,” said Pieter van Greunen, Gamsberg General Manager.

“Vedanta Zinc International will continue to support Government to ensure maximum vaccination capacity at our operations is achieved. The Covid-19 vaccination is our most important tool to help stop the pandemic and we encourage all those who are eligible to register and get vaccinated for the safety of all South Africans,” concluded Pieter van Greunen.