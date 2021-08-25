News In 90 Seconds: 25 August 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Vedanta’s vaccination drive

Vedanta Zinc International in support of the Northern Cape Department of Health, hosted two mass Covid-19 vaccination drives in the mining town of Aggeneys in the Khai Ma district, Northern Cape.

Marikana Memorial – nine years on

Sibanye-Stillwater hosted the second annual Marikana Memorial Lecture since it acquired Lonmin in June 2019 during August. The event is hosted annually to commemorate the tragic events of 16 August 2012 in which 34 striking miners were killed by South African Police.