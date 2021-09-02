A partnership for autonomous tire inspections at mines

Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group and Pitcrew AI have formed an agreement that will bring mines autonomous detection of hot tires, tire separations and other tire and mechanical damage anytime, anywhere and without the vehicle needing to stop.

With any inspection anomalies automatically transmitted into TOMS, Kal Tire’s proprietary Tire Operations Management System, the integration between Pitcrew and TOMS enables action and decision-making that will further enhance fleet productivity and safety.

“Tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) can give a strong picture of what’s happening inside the tire, but so much that can indicate the potential for tire failure happens outside the tire. We knew if we wanted to give customers the ability to make better operational decisions—and be a part of the future of autonomous mining—we’d need to add external telematics to the mix,” says Dan Allan, senior vice president, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group. “Pitcrew’s AI, and their vision for the technology, supports our goal of solving customer challenges in practical, impactful ways.”

Autonomous inspections

According to Tim Snell, managing director of Pitcrew AI, autonomous inspection will be a requirement for the autonomous fleets of the future. Kal Tire is a recognized leader in mining tire management and have an expansive footprint across five continents. Our partnership with Kal Tire will increase access to diverse site operational conditions and accelerate the maturation of Pitcrew AI inspection technologies. We are thrilled to partner with a tech forward organization like Kal Tire and we’re excited about upcoming developments that the partnership enables,” added Tim Snell.

The automated inspection stations monitor front and rear tires of mining trucks passing by. The AI software searches the thermal imaging video footage for anomalies such as hot spots, belt edge and tread separations and other mechanical problems. These findings are reported into TOMS. The system then automates inspection work orders as part of a self-reinforcing feedback loop and then schedules tire change work as necessary based on damage severity.

“We are really excited by the potential of what we might find when we combine the Pitcrew data with TPMS and our other data streams. Together, these tools bring incredibly valuable information about how the tires are performing and we intend to build predictive models that will enable Kal Tire and our customers to make better and earlier decisions about preventive tire repair or replacement, and that will have a significant impact on driving haul truck productivity and safety,” says Christian Erdélyi, TOMS system & implementation manager global, Kal Tire. “The autonomous nature of Pitcrew AI and data collected enables our site teams to focus on their expertise and work more efficiently. It doesn’t replace our people—it directly supports and enhances how they work,” concluded.