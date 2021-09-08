Impala and local taxi associations join forces against disruptive unrest

Impala Rustenburg is collaborating with three taxi associations in the Rustenburg area, in initiating a campaign to collaboratively encourage communities to stand together against any disruptive unrest. The initiative is part of a series of partnerships with local taxi associations.

Impala chief executive Mark Munroe explained that the destructive rioting and looting that erupted primarily across two provinces in July affected the sustainability of businesses, safety of citizens, and economic stability of the country. “They also further damaged national efforts to control the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, while adding greater stress on our already struggling economy. We have to guard against this happening in the North West.”

As part of Impala’s initiative to increase vigilance and demonstrate its on-the-ground support and efforts to protect the wider community, Impala and three taxi associations in the Rustenburg area surrounding Impala’s operations took to the streets to distribute information flyers.

Taxi association involvement

Commenting on the joint initiative to discourage disruptive unrest, deputy chairman of BAMTA Association Levy Modise said, “The management of Impala joined forces with the taxi associations to make people aware of the fact that looting brings about the most unwanted thing in our country, which is unemployment. We have to safeguard all our jobs. Already, unemployment levels are high so let’s try to keep our jobs safe by not destroying property.”

Chairman of KARAMATA Taxi Association, Arthur Makgale,commented, “As taxi owners we have started to talk to passengers to encourage them not to damage anything for the sake of our future and the future of our children.”

Public relations officer of Bafokeng Taxi Association, Thabang Ramushu, added, “As a taxi association, we are against looting because it causes people to lose their jobs and businesses to suffer. We are promoting awareness and encouraging anti-looting and we thank Impala for their continued support and relationship with the BTPC.”

“We at Impala have, for three-and-a-half years, been putting in tremendous effort to instil a culture of high performance, accountability and care not just within the confines of our mining operations, but also within the wider community. We recognise that we are only stronger by working together and are committed to continuously contributing to the upliftment and development of our greater Rustenburg community,” concluded Munroe.