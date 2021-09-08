News In 90 Seconds: 08 September 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

The advancement of women in mining webinar

Women’s month ended off on a high note when KBC Health & Safety in partnership with Mining News hosted a webinar focused on ‘The advancement of women in mining’ on Tuesday 31 August 2021.

Exxaro Chair in Extended Reality Technology programme

Exxaro Resources is teaming up with the University of Pretoria to establish the first ever Exxaro Chair in Extended Reality (XR) Technology programme.

Impala and local taxi associations join forces against disruptive unrest

Impala Rustenburg is collaborating with three taxi associations in the Rustenburg area, in initiating a campaign to collaboratively encourage communities to stand together against any disruptive unrest.