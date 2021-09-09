Mining Indaba moved to May 2022

The 2022 edition of Investing in African Mining Indaba, originally scheduled for 7-10 February 2022 will now take place 9-12 May 2022 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.



Mining Indaba organisers consulted extensively with partners, key stakeholders across the mining value chain and government ministers. Collectively it was decided that, due to ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a postponement was the most practical solution and provides the highest chance of holding a physical, in-person event in 2022 so the industry can reconnect again.



Nevashnee Naicker, head of corporate communications at Anglo American said Mining Indaba has been a significant platform in Africa’s mining industry for over 27 years – bringing together unique voices and perspectives. “We look forward to being back at the Indaba in-person in May 2022, where we will continue to interact and learn from our peers, host governments and investors who are at the heart of Africa’s mining industry.”



Minerals Council South Africa CEO Roger Baxter said Mining Indaba is an integral part of the industry’s calendar. He added that although it was disappointing that the February 2022 event had to be postponed due to the pandemic, the next gathering promises to be a pivotal event to reset the dialogue around opportunities and challenges in Africa’s mining industry.” We look forward to welcoming the industry back to Cape Town and driving further growth for our industry.”

“As a hub for the mining community, the move to May has been highly welcomed to ensure the industry meets as safely and securely as possible,” commented Mark Dytor, AECI Chief Executive.



Pandemic challenges

The CTICC has been converted into a vaccination centre until the end of this year, with the possibility of an extension. This would impact Mining Indaba event organisers’ ability to build the event in January, in time for a large scale gathering the following month.



Ongoing travel restrictions in and out of South Africa for many internationals would impact our ability to bring foreign investment into the continent. It is also important to recognise that current government guidelines regarding event capacities are unlikely to be lifted to the level required to run a meaningful event by February.



Event organisers are confident that that by May, they can deliver a Mining Indaba to remember. The event dates are different, but the connections, discussions and experience our attendees come back year-after-year for will undoubtedly continue to be unmatched.



The content will run under the theme ‘Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG and Economies’. Following a virtual event in 2021, Mining Indaba is excited to reconnect the industry in Cape Town for an unforgettable live event once again.



Mining Indaba will take place in accordance with the latest health and safety and government guidelines.