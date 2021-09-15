News In 90 Seconds: 15 September 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Good news for Kropz’s Elandsfontein Project

Kropz Plc announced that an appeal by the West Coast Environmental Protection Association (WCEPA) against the Integrated Water Use Licence (iWUL) for Kropz’s Elandsfontein Project has been dismissed by the Water Tribunal.

ALROSA signs MoU with DRC’s MIBA

ALROSA and Bakwanga (MIBA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase business, technological, scientific and technical cooperation.

Digital Solutions Centre to help drive Southern Africa’s digital transformation

ABB recently unveiled its new South African Digital Solutions Centre, which aims to help companies across industries to overcome their most pressing technology and digitalisation challenges.