Securex’s A-OSH Expo moves to May 2022

Specialised Exhibitions announced that the Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo & Facilities Management Expo has been postponed to 31 May – 02 June 2022. The event will take place at Gallagher Convention Centre.

The decision to postpone the event was made following consultations with the security, occupational health and safety as well as facilities management industries. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was also taken into consideration when decision was made.

“Measures declared by the President on 12 September 2021 to move the country to Adjusted Alert Level 2 with a ban on mass gatherings of more than 250 people, as well as social distancing, lead us to the decision to postpone the events,” said Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions. He added that even with the shows being 80% sold and minimal cancellations, organisers had no choice but to postpone the shows.

The safety and wellbeing of our exhibitors, suppliers, and visitors – and indeed the industry as a whole – is of paramount importance, hence the decision to postpone this range of shows to 2022. “We remain confident that with the vaccine rollout strategy that we will host the shows in May next year and look forward to a strong event for the security, occupational health and safety and facilities management industries.”

Exhibition advantages

Corin explains that the exhibitions provide a platform for exhibitors to engage face-to-face with their clients, launch new products and stay up to date with industry trends. “We as humans crave socialisation and networking with new individuals. Face-to-face events provide countless opportunities to connect with others in a way that cannot be achieved online. It’s our human nature to congregate with each other, people have slowly and safely started re-engaging, and it’s time for business to do that again in the events and exhibitions environment.”

Specialised Exhibitions demonstrated its ability to successfully host an event under Covid-19 health protocols during the ‘Restart Expo in November 2020’. “We look forward to our industry opening and taking a leadership position when delivering business to business exhibitions. We appreciate the input, engagement, and support of all industry stakeholders.”