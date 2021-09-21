Shumani Industrial Equipment becomes a dealer for Goscor

Goscor Group has appointed Shumani Industrial Equipment as a dealer to import industrial equipment for the South African market.

Shumani MD Victor Nemukula explained that the company had plans to diversify and had been looking for opportunities in the mining industry. “There is a possibility to supply equipment like front end loaders, articulated dump trucks and excavators to PGM mining companies in the Rustenburg area, for example.”

As a supplier, Shumani supplies world-class equipment across the breadth of the industrial and construction sectors. Brands on offer include Bendi, Crown, Kalmar and Doosan in the forklift market. Construction equipment brands include Bobcat, Sany, HPower, Weima, Luthian, Ozen and Sullair. In the cleaning equipment market segment, Shumani offers Tennant, Genie, Sentinel and HighPoint.

Shumani has a full complement of technicians, most of whom are based at its client sites. These technicians provide maintenance on customer equipment, ensuring that Shumani delivers a guaranteed uptime of 95% for maximum productivity.

Nemukula added that the materials-handling and logistics sector remains resilient and has improved significantly in 2021. “As a result, Shumani has seen strong growth in 2021 and even expects this to continue into 2022,” Nemukula said.

As the largest industrial equipment supplier into the food and beverage industry, this remains the main focus for Shumani at present. However, the mining industry is also riding high on the back of rising commodity prices. Most of the equipment supplied by Shumani is used in the stores and logistics departments of both construction and mining companies. “We are set on competing in this space as well, as we have a significant value proposition to offer,” concluded Nemukula.