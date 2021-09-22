News In 90 Seconds: 22 September 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Harmony Gold concludes three-year wage agreement

Harmony Gold has concluded a three-year wage agreement with trade unions AMCU, NUMSA and the Coalition (comprising the NUM, UASA and Solidarity).

Shumani Industrial Equipment becomes a dealer for Goscor

Goscor Group has appointed Shumani Industrial Equipment as a dealer to import industrial equipment for the South African market.

Wits DigiMine to host annual digital mining seminar



Mining’s digital future comes under the spotlight again at the University of the Witwatersrand in September, with the Wits Mining Institute’s annual digital mining technology seminar.