Two Sibanye-Stillwater rescue team members pass away during a search

Sibanye-Stillwater released a statement confirming the death of two members from mine rescue teams on Sunday 19 September 2021.

According to the statement, the two members were passed away while conducting search operations for an employee at Kloof Thuthukani Shaft. The employee was reported as missing on the morning of Sunday 19 September 2021, when he did not return to the station with his team after completing planned routine repairs in a haulage, close to the shaft station.

The deceased employees were part of a six-person proto team who were conducting search and rescue operations in a raise line in the area where the employee was reported as missing. Based on information available, the two employees were overcome by heat during the search.

“The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extends their sincere condolences to family, friends and colleagues of the deceased employees and those impacted by this devastating loss of life. The search for the missing employee continues and further details will be provided as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The cause of these incidents will be investigated once the search and rescue operation is concluded.