RBM invests in mine community development

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has approved Richards Bay Minerals’ third Social and Labour Plan (SLP3), which will contribute to community development.

RBM will be spending in the region of R249 million within the mine community development element on SLP commitments during the five years – from 2020 to 2024 – of SLP3 implementation. The bulk of this will go towards infrastructure development in the mine’s four host communities of kwaSokhulu, kwaDube, kwaMkhwanazi and kwaMbonambi.

“We are focused on enhancing the social and economic welfare of local communities in line with our Mining Charter obligations and the commitments we have made in our Social and Labour Plans,” said Werner Duvenhage, RBM managing director. “Even more so, we work hard with our stakeholders to ensure we support community-focused developmental programmes that will deliver real and lasting benefits that impact our community members.”

All mining companies are required to have an approved SLP in terms of the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA). The objectives of the SLP as contemplated in the mining regulations are to promote employment and advance the social and economic welfare of all South Africans, contribute to the transformation of the mining industry, and ensure that holders of mining rights contribute towards the socio-economic development of the communities in which the mining companies operate.

SLP components

The SLP is made up of six key components: ownership, inclusive procurement and enterprise supplier development (ESD), human resources development (HRD), employment equity, local economic development (LED), and housing and living conditions.

Typically, the LED projects are aimed at improving Socio-Economic Development of local communities. These projects are identified in consultation with local authorities and communities which are required to be aligned to the Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) of the respective district and local municipalities.

“RBM has invested tens of millions of Rands in our community development initiatives as part of our previous SLP projects to boost social development, create and support small enterprises and preserve and promote local culture. We have built bakeries and invested heavily in entrepreneurship programmes that saw community members starting leather making businesses,” added Duvenhage.

Duvenhage further added that the company had successful bursary, internship and learnership programmes to develop skilled workers and a diverse, sustainable workforce. “We have expanded business opportunities, bolstered economic development, and helped local communities become more resilient and self-reliant. We are confident that the SLP3 implementation will contribute even further to our overarching vision of ensuring the long-term sustainability of communities beyond mine closure,” Duvenhage concluded.