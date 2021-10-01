Firefinch appoints new MD

Firefinch Limited has appointed Simon Hay as the new managing director of Leo Lithium, with effect from 10 January 2022.

Hay has extensive management and technical experience built over a career spanning 30 years in Australia and internationally. “We welcome Simon to the Firefinch/Leo Lithium team and are thrilled to have such a high-calibre individual join the Company as we progress the demerger of the Goulamina Lithium Project and development of this world-class project,” said Dr Alistair Cowden, Firefinch chairman.

Most recently, Hay was CEO of ASX-listed lithium company, Galaxy Resources. The culmination of his role as CEO was the recent A$5 billion merger of equals with Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE), to create the fifth largest lithium producer globally. Under Hay’s leadership the company’s hard rock spodumene mine in Western Australia achieved consistent and record production rates, and the Sal de Vida lithium brine project in Argentina advanced from feasibility into construction. Hay has an astute knowledge of the lithium market and is well regarded in the capital markets for having created value at Galaxy.

Prior to this, as Head of Resource Development for Iluka Resources, Hay was responsible for exploration and geology, mine planning and development, major projects and engineering, technology and innovation functions for Iluka’s portfolio of projects. This included building two mineral sands concentrators in Sierra Leone, West Africa – managing a capital budget of approximately A$400 million per annum and a workforce of about 200. During his 10-year tenure at Iluka, Hay gained considerable Chinese metals market experience, having managed Asian and then global zircon sales and marketing from Shanghai and Singapore.

Technical experience

In addition to his broad functional experience in executive and management roles, Hay’s technical experience covers functions of smelting, refining, project commissioning and life cycle of capital works across various commodities. Hay holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours (Chemistry) and a Master of Applied Science (Metallurgy) from the University of Melbourne.

“Simon brings a proven track record for execution and value creation in the lithium sector, and a deep understanding of West African mining projects. He is highly regarded in the industry and among the investment community and we are delighted with his appointment,” concluded Cowden.