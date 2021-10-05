Another partnership to rollout Covid-19 vaccines

Exxaro Resources, recently launched an employee and community Covid-19 vaccination drive at its Grootegeluk Mine in Limpopo, successfully vaccinating 650 employees and their next of kin.

Exxaro partnered with the Limpopo Department of Health to make the Covid-19 vaccine free and easily accessible to its staff and their families as part of their drive to reach those 18 years and older.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, who attended the event, encouraged South Africans to get vaccinated. “These partnerships are vital if we are to deliver on the greater good for our communities and keep them safe. We want to encourage anyone who is over 18 years old to visit any of our vaccine sites to be vaccinated. It is important to be vaccinated to avoid getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19.”

General Manager at Exxaro’s Grootegeluk Coal Mine, Ronaldt Mafoko – said businesses had a major role to play in speeding up vaccination uptake and taking the country to a new normal.

“As an employer, providing the Covid-19 vaccine helps us create a safe and healthy workplace where employees feel cared for,” he said. “Providing the vaccine and making it easily accessible supports not only our workforce but also the community’s overall wellbeing, helping all of us to recover quicker from the sever effects of this pandemic.”

Commitment to supporting government and society

Dr Joseph Matjila, General Manager for Health and Safety at Exxaro said the company remains committed to supporting government and society in the provision of the right to access to health care services – as a basic human right guaranteed by the South African Constitution.

“Exxaro believes in Zero Harm as a value system, which reiterates our commitment to playing our part during this pandemic. In support of government’s vaccine drive, we have now vaccinated more than 3000 of our employees and contractors. While we are immensely proud of our achievement, we know much work lies ahead and will continue to do all we can to promote health and safety across all our host communities and beyond.”

As part of Exxaro’s commitment to fighting Covid-19, its Occupational Health Centres at its Grootegeluk and Matla complexes have been accredited as vaccination sites and it has established partnerships with the provincial health administrations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga to assist in accelerating vaccination uptake.

“Our actions once again prove the power of collaboration between business and government, as we have one common goal – to ensure that we reach herd immunity and provide the basic human right to health care for our people,” Mongezi Veti, Executive Head – Sustainability for Exxaro Resources.

The Limpopo Department of Health has also committed to deliver vaccinations at the Medical Station in Marapong, Lephalale every Thursday. “We want to encourage everyone to register for the Covid-19 vaccination using the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), WhatsApp, or SMS to avoid waiting for long at the vaccination sites,” concluded Dr. Ramathuba.