News In 90 Seconds: 06 October 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Firefinch appoints new MD

Firefinch Limited has appointed Simon Hay as the new managing director of Leo Lithium, with effect from 10 January 2022.

Mining industry’s Covid-19 vaccination milestone

According to the Minerals Council South Africa, the mining workplace vaccination programme reached a major milestone, where more than 200 000 employees and contractors were either fully or partially vaccinated.

A report detailing gold’s role in decarbonising investment portfolios

The World Gold Council recently launched a new report “Gold and climate change: Decarbonising investment portfolios”, which looks at gold’s potential impact on the carbon profile of investment portfolios and their alignment with climate targets.

