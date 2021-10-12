Barrick Commissions Africa’s First PhotonAssay Laboratory

Barrick Gold Corporation in partnership with MSALABS Ltd has successfully installed a Chrysos PhotonAssay laboratory at its Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania — the first in Africa and in its global operations.

This new technique delivers faster, safer and more accurate analysis of gold, silver and complementary elements by non-destructive measurement of larger and more representative samples in as little as two minutes, enabling rapid turnaround of critical operational information that drives optimization throughout the mining value chain.

The system provides an environmentally friendly, chemical-free, more sustainable replacement for traditional fire assay methods, significantly reducing CO2 emissions and hazardous waste.

Introducing the new system to media at the mine, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said it was part of the group’s continuing drive to harness technological innovation in the service of operational excellence, occupational safety and environmental care.