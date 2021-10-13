News In 90 Seconds: 13 October 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Mpumi Zikalala named Kumba’s first female CEO

Mpumi Zikalala has been name Kumba Irone Ore’s first female CEO following the resignation of Seamus French at the end of 2021.

Barrick Commissions Africa’s First PhotonAssay Laboratory

Barrick Gold Corporation in partnership with MSALABS Ltd has successfully installed a Chrysos PhotonAssay laboratory at its Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania — the first in Africa and in its global operations.

Another partnership to rollout Covid-19 vaccines

Exxaro Resources, recently launched an employee and community Covid-19 vaccination drive at its Grootegeluk Mine in Limpopo, successfully vaccinating 650 employees and their next of kin.