Exploration success for Perseus’ Edikan Gold Mine

Perseus Mining recently announced results of successful exploration activities at its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana.

Impressive drilling results have been recorded by Perseus at the Nkosuo prospect (previously known as Breman) on the Agyakusu Prospecting Licence, just seven kilometres from the mill at Edikan. Drill results that demonstrate strong potential for shallow, granite-hosted open-pitable gold resources.

“With our three gold mines now in operation and Perseus moving closer by the day to achieving our goal of producing 500 000 ounces of gold per year, we have turned our sights to finding ways of sustaining this level of gold production from our operations out to the end of the decade and beyond,” commented Jeff Quartermaine, Perseus’ managing director and CEO.

Some of the results included:

NKS0001RC: 32m @ 2.61 g/t from 23m

NKS0002RD: 37m @ 1.10 g/t from 12m

NKS0002RD: 5m @ 21.22 g/t from 229m

NKS0004RD: 100m @ 1.82 g/t from 50m

NKS0005RD: 11m @ 1.59 g/t from 82m

NKS0005RD: 31m @ 1.12 g/t from 117m

NKS0005RD: 15m @ 1.48 g/t from 152m

NKS0006RD: 13m @ 1.54 g/t from 66m

NKS0007DD: 31m @ 1.26 g/t from surface

Early indications suggest Nkosuo hosts near-surface, granite-hosted gold mineralisation similar in style to that mined in Edikan’s Fobinso and Abnabna (AG) pits. Resource definition drilling is in progress. Perseus expects to complete a maiden Mineral Resource estimate in the March 2022 quarter. Edikan’s mine life is currently forecast to end in FY2025 however, this discovery at Nkosuo has the potential to extend the mine life well beyond that date.

Nkosuo exploration drilling

Exploration drilling commenced at the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu permit on 1st July 2021. Up to 30 September 2021, a total of 7 801 metres had been drilled in 13 Reverse Circulation, eight diamond holes (including five metallurgical holes) and 26 RC pre-collared diamond holes. Drilling was conducted on a nominal 80 x 80 metre grid to scope out the extent and overall geometry of the host granite and contained mineralisation, locally infilled to 40 x 40 metres. Results received to date have been highly encouraging, indicating strong potential for shallow open-pitable gold resources just seven kilometres from the Edikan mill.

“Our exploration programme at Nkosuo has so far, returned impressive results that demonstrate the potential of this prospect to add to Edikan’s mine life with further drilling. We are particularly encouraged by similarities between the Nkosuo deposit and the Fobinso and Abnabna deposits which we’ve already successfully mined and processed at Edikan,” added Quartermaine.

The mineralisation at Nkosuo is hosted by a NNE-trending granitic plug extending at least 600m in strike, with widths ranging up to 200m. Results to date indicate the strongest mineralisation is focused in the northern 300m section of the intrusive. The granite body dips at around 700 to the west in the northern part of the intrusion, steepening to near vertical towards the south. Drilling has defined the northern limits of the ore body but it remains open to the south, though narrowing to around 100m. Mineralisation within the granite consists of variably intense quartz stockwork veining with associated quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration.

The veining and alteration are accompanied by 1-2% disseminated and selvage pyrite and arsenopyrite, with better gold grades generally associated with higher concentrations of arsenopyrite. The enclosing Birimian metasediments are devoid of mineralisation. Overall, the Nkosuo mineralisation bears strong similarities to the western granite-hosted deposits at Edikan such as Fobinso and Abnabna.

“While we are working towards completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo in early CY2022, we intend to continue exploring on the Agyakusu, Agyakusu-DML and Domenase exploration licence areas, all of which are under option to Perseus and all of which are located within trucking distance of our Edikan mill,” concluded Quartermaine.