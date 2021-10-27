News In 90 Seconds: 27 October 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Eskom joins forces with coal producers for a low carbon future

Eskom, Exxaro and Seriti Resources have announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that spells out their intention to pursue, co-operatively and individually, the development of renewable energy projects to lower their carbon footprint at their operations.

Minerals Council publishes Facts and Figures 2020 Book

The Minerals Council South Africa published its annual comprehensive collection of industry information in the Facts and Figures 2020 Book.

Two fatalities at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine

Two Harmony Gold employees were fatally injured in the early hours of Thursday morning following fall of ground at Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng province.