Two fatalities at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine

Two Harmony Gold employees were fatally injured in the early hours of Thursday morning following fall of ground at Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng province.

The fall of ground was caused by a seismic event. Commenting on the fatalities, Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer of Harmony said the board, executives and management of Harmony were deeply saddened by the tragic incident. “We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and colleagues of our deceased colleagues.”

The relevant authorities and stakeholders have been informed. While mining activity in the affected area has been stopped, safety shifts have also been enforced across the mine, pending a formal investigation.