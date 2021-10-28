Celebrating 30 years of Automation Fair

Registration is open for Rockwell Automation’s 30th annual Automation Fair event, to be held virtually, from 10-11 November 2021.

The Automation Fair event showcases the newest products, solutions, and services in industrial automation and digital transformation. Virtual attendees can experience innovations firsthand and talk to solution specialists from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork companies.

“More than 90 Products & Technology sessions will cover the latest products, technologies, solutions and services, and how they can help operations meet the manufacturing environment of today, tomorrow and the future,” said Jan Van Den Bossche, EMEA Senior Director of Technology & Domain Expertise at Rockwell Automation. He added that sessions and labs presented by Rockwell Automaton are eligible for professional development hours.

Perspectives

Tuesday, November 9, kicks off the Automation Fair event with Perspectives, the highly anticipated keynote experience, where executive leadership from Rockwell Automation and industry thought leaders share their visions for the future. Perspectives, previously a media-only event, will be available by livestream and on demand to every registered attendee this year.

Process Solutions User Group (PSUG)

The virtual event will also feature a keynote presentation from the Process Solutions User Group (PSUG), an interactive, industry-leading event, to gain greater insight into the latest process automation technologies. PSUG is held in conjunction with Automation Fair and provides a wealth of knowledge on control strategies, optimization, process safety, and batch automation.

Immersive Exhibits

This year’s show floor will be brought to you virtually, live from Houston, Texas, and features a new, interactive, and curated experience, including an exhibit that brings one customer’s manufacturing story to life, and more than 100 exhibits from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork. The show floor will bring the technologies alive through demos and activities, with technical specialists available to discuss the newest solutions. An online host will walk you through the many exciting exhibits and give you exclusive access to product experts.

“In addition to these sessions, attendees can get hands-on experience with the latest technology and product enhancements. These hands-on, interactive training labs cover the portfolio of products from Allen‑Bradley and FactoryTalk,” added Malte Dieckelmann, EMEA Regional Vice President of Software Sales at Rockwell Automation.

Industry Forums

The event will also showcase several industry forums, featuring panel discussions from prominent industry leaders, including Automotive and Tire; Chemical; Decarbonization and Emerging Energies; Food and Beverage; Life Sciences; Metals, Mining and Cement; OEM; Oil and Gas; Power and Energy; and Water Wastewater.

Product & Technology Sessions

Join Rockwell Automation to learn how you can achieve the results your business demands. These virtual sessions will cover how the latest products, technologies, solutions and services can lift your operations to meet the needs of the manufacturing environment today, tomorrow and in the future. More than 15 sessions will be made available on demand.

“We’re excited to welcome you back as we celebrate 30 years of Automation Fair with the people who have made it all possible – our customers,” said Tina Dear, Vice President: Global Marketing, Rockwell Automation. “This year we’ll feature everything you love, from engaging keynote presentations to technical sessions, industry-centric panel discussions, and our signature exciting show floor, showcasing the latest innovations and solutions from Rockwell Automation and members of our PartnerNetwork.” Virtual attendees will experience the value and power of Rockwell’s IT/OT expertise and have more opportunities than ever before to network with innovation experts, company executives, thought leaders, and industry peers.