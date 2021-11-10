News In 90 Seconds: 10 November 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In this weeks installment:

Mining News website gets a revamp

The Mining News website has been revamped to give it a new fresh look. The website is user friendly, easy to navigate and showcases a greater content offering.

Exxaro partners with Dis-Chem Pharmacy to vaccinate employees

Exxaro Resources has partnered with Dis-Chem to vaccinate its employees, contractors, and their next of kin at the Exxaro head office, the conneXXion.

BoaTech – Episode 1 – “Know what you don’t know”

Advances in technology and the global Covid-19 pandemic have rapidly increased the need for remote working across various industries including the mining industry.