News In 90 Seconds: 10 November 2021

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.
In this weeks installment:
Mining News website gets a revamp
The Mining News website has been revamped to give it a new fresh look. The website is user friendly, easy to navigate and showcases a greater content offering.
Exxaro partners with Dis-Chem Pharmacy to vaccinate employees
Exxaro Resources has partnered with Dis-Chem to vaccinate its employees, contractors, and their next of kin at the Exxaro head office, the conneXXion.
BoaTech – Episode 1 – “Know what you don’t know”
Advances in technology and the global Covid-19 pandemic have rapidly increased the need for remote working across various industries including the mining industry.