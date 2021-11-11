BoaTech Episode 2 – What does a modern Enterprise Security Model look like?

In this, the 2nd episode of “In conversation with….” Sponsored by Micro Focus Channel, Boas Chauke, CEO of BOATech, looks at a modern Enterprise Security Model and the components that make it up.

It is accepted that modern businesses need to have a robust security architecture framework for protecting their most important information assets. But quite often security is tackled by a number of stakeholders in the business. Chauke, discusses the importance of a deliberate approach to creating an enterprise security model and how technology can assist in this.

In the ever-changing world of security it is imperative that companies understand the building blocks discussed in this episode.