News In 90 Seconds: 17 November 2021

Mkango renews Thambani Uranium licences for five years

Mkango Resources recently announce that the Malawi government has renewed the Thambani uranium, tantalum and niobium exploration licence.

MCSA welcomes Minister Godongwana’s MTBPS

The Minerals Council South Africa has welcomed finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden medium term budget policy statement.

MHSC 2021 Occupational Health Dialogue

The Mine Health and Safety Council hosted the 2021 Occupational Health Dialogue Webinar. The webinar was hosted under the theme ‘Reprioritising and reimagining Occupational Health to promote the health of mine employees in the era of Covid-19’.