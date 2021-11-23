WATCH: Power up anywhere, anytime with EcoFlow

Being unable to access electricity for prolonged periods due to regular power cuts is a thing of the past with EcoFlow’s range of power generators.

Consistent electricity supply is essential for mines to operate optimally. However, the availability of electricity is not always guaranteed – therefore, backup power supply is required. EcoFlow’s range of power generators equips consumers with clean, quiet and renewable power.

Power supply challenges in South Africa have led to frequent blackouts, which have negatively impacted many industries including the mining industry. Any downtime – especially caused by power cuts – can lead to losses worth millions for mine operations. It is therefore imperative that backup energy be available for scenarios where there is no electricity.

WATCH EcoFlow’s Delta Max in action:

Video credit: EcoFlow

How it all started

EcoFlow was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who emerged from a leading drone developer where they had worked to perfect the drone battery to be lightweight, long-lasting and powerful.

Now, EcoFlow leverages this knowledge and experience to build products that are thoughtful in design – creating industry-first, smart and powerful energy storage products. The EcoFlow team strives to reinvent the way people access power wherever they are.

Using its latest unique technology, the company’s product offering equips the consumer with an industrial amount of clean, quiet and renewable power – which is the perfect backup power solution for various applications, including mining.

South Africa has been experiencing rolling blackouts for more than ten years. This has had dire consequences for the economy as industries across the country have struggled as a result of loadshedding. EcoFlow’s River, Delta and Delta Max series provide backup up power when its needed the most.

This article was first published in Inside Mining’s Sustainability Vol 3 issue.