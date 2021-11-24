Exclusive: Sustainable mining with Tega DynaPrime™ liners

Tega Industries mill linings provide optimal grinding solutions for major mineral processing plants. Grinding mills, especially SAG mills, are often exposed to wear and tear caused by impact and abrasion during milling.

As such, mill liners are essential for milling machines because of their ability to protect mills from severe wear and tear that takes place during the milling process.

According to Vishal Gautam, GM at Tega Industries, DynaPrime™ liners have various advantages such as easier handling of the liners and increased mill availability. Gautam further adds that this range of mill liners gave Tega a competitive advantage, which encouraged the company to tackle bigger mills in the global market. The company has since become a dominant player in the market with its DynaPrime™ liners.

Tega DynaPrime™ and sustainability

In addition to having numerous advantages for grinding mills and processing plants, Tega DynaPrime™ also contributes to sustainability in the mining industry. Gautam outlines three ways in which DynaPrime™ supports a sustainable mining environment.

1. Bigger and lighter

DynaPrime™ is bigger and lighter compared to a steel liner and has a reduced installation time. Gautam explains that instead of one particular processing plant waiting between seven and nine days for the installation of liners, waiting time has been reduced to approximately three days with DynaPrime.™ As a result, mines gain additional production days, as they need not experience downtime due to liner installation. “For a mine, getting extra days of production with every installation is a huge advantage,” Gautam says.

2. Less manpower and increased safety

DynaPrime™ liners do not need vast manpower for installation. “Back in the day you’d need five to ten people to install steel liners inside the mill. Now, you can reduce that number to do the installation of such liners,” Gautam explains. During the installation of the liners, safety aspects of the liner have been improved whereby its installation can take place from the outside the mill, with fewer people needed inside. This further improves the safety aspects around the mill as well. “That is a very big advantage for any mine operation or processing plant. To have an injury on-site for any reason is not sustainable because the life of a person has value more than anything else.”

3. Reduced mine stoppages

Depending upon the operating conditions, the liners often last longer than steel liners, and mines can run more continuously, avoiding regular stoppages during the year. “The duration of the stoppages is something we have improved on, while the number of stoppages yearly is also being reduced,” Gautam says. Fewer stoppages subsequently lead to increased tonnage production, which leads to more revenue for mines. Servicing, product quality and design of Tega DynaPrime™ take on a customer-centric approach. “That’s how we are bringing in the product, supporting the customers, and increasing their mine life. And that’s how we are doing our bit to improve environmental sustainability,” Gautam concludes.

