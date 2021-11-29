BoaTech Episode 4 – The Value of Identity-based Data Access Governance

The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and artificial intelligence (AI) have paved the way for digitisation, modernisation and automation in the mining industry. Technologically advanced mines have large amounts of data which needs to be stored safely.

In the, 4th Episode of “In conversation with….” Sponsored by Micro Focus Channel, Boas Chauke, CEO of BOATech is joined by ethical hacker Sikhu Khashane to discuss the merits of identity-based data access governance.

The discussion covers many key topics including authentication vs authorisation, offensive security as a means for preventative security and modernisation of company policy to deal with the ever-changing threat landscape.

‘Security by Design’ is Chauke’s motto for life. It comes through again and again that an effective security management team does not simply happen, but is grown through deliberate action.

