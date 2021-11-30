Wayne gumboots up for grabs!

Wayne is giving away one of ten gumboots. Ideal for the mining industry, Wayne’s Egoli and Gripper gumboots are designed to deliver maximum protection, comfort and longevity for tough, heavy-duty industries such as mining.
All the gumboots are proudly manufactured in South Africa, and are available in a variety of colours, cuts and lengths to suit the needs of the industry, from mining and agricultural to food processing and hygiene.
To enter, send a picture of yourself at work, along with your full name, home address, contact number, email address and boot size to info@spotongmag.co.za by 6 December 2021. Winners will be contacted telephonically and via email. They will also be announced in the Spotong Magazine as well as Facebook and Twitter social media pages.
T&C’s:
- You must be over 18
- By entering the giveaway with your picture, you give consent that Spotong Magazine may store and use these pictures in the printed & digital magazine, newsletters and social media pages in future marketing efforts