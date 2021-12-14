Fatality at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine

The mining industry has suffered yet another fatality following a winch related incident which claimed the life of a Harmony Gold employee.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng province. “The board, executives and management of Harmony are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We are doing our utmost to ensure these incidents do not occur and continually strive to improve the safety culture throughout all our operations,” said Peter Steenkamp, Harmony CEO.

Mining activities in the whole operation were stopped until the areas were declared safe. The affected area has remained closed pending an in-loco inspection into the cause of the incident. The relevant authorities have been informed and the family of the deceased colleague will receive the necessary support and counselling.

Safety is a core value at Harmony and remains a priority as we seek to eliminate work related injuries and accidents. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.” Steenkamp concluded.