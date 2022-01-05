BOATech Security Episode 6 – The Consequence of Not Acting

The 6th and final episode of the ‘In conversation with…’ sponsored by Micro Focus Channel, Boas Chauke, CEO of BOATech is joined by ethical hacker Sikhu Khashane, to unpack the consequences of not acting with regards to building an effective security solution.

The conversation will touch on key issues such as accountability and how companies are changing to adopt proactive security solutions in their mainstream business. In addition, the hidden costs of breaches or successful attacks will also be discussed.

Watch previous episodes:

BoaTech Episode 1 – “Know what you don’t know”

BoaTech Episode 2 – What does a modern Enterprise Security Model look like?

BoaTech Episode 3 – So what is your Security Strategy?

BoaTech Episode 4 – The Value of Identity-based Data Access Governance

BoaTech Episode 5 – Dynamic Data Masking