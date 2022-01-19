Safety project installation at Gold Fields Ghana

Hexagon’s Mining division announced the completion of a significant safety installation with Gold Fields Ghana.

About 35 mine vehicles were equipped with Hexagon’s Operator Alertness System Heavy Vehicle (OAS-HV) at the Damang Mine in Ghana’s Western Region. “Hexagon shares Gold Fields’ vision of a safer, more connected mine,” said Andrew Crose, VP-Autonomous, Hexagon’s Mining division. “We’re proud to be part of Damang’s push for zero harm and appreciate their collaboration in such a successful deployment,” Crose added.

After a successful pilot project completed in late 2020-early 2021, full deployment of OAS-HV proceeded smoothly despite ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions. The recent opening of Hexagon’s Accra office and its staff of engineers and project managers ensured full collaboration with Gold Fields’ teams, resulting in a high-quality project delivered on time and within budget. “The opening of our Accra office embodies Hexagon’s strategy of being closer to the customer, ensuring expert staff are in-country to professionally perform onsite services,” Crose explained.

Improving safety at mines

The operator alertness system responds to the threat posed by fatigue and distraction, helping operators of heavy and light machinery to maintain the level of attention necessary for long hours and sometimes monotonous tasks. For Gold Fields, OAS-HV is one more way to ensure that people working at the busy open-pit mine return home safely after every shift.

Michiel van der Merwe, general manager at Damang Mine said, “We are always exploring new and innovative ways to improve safety at our mine. This project demonstrates our commitment to leverage innovation and technology to achieve our zero-harm objective and promote the well-being of our people.”

According to Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Community Affairs Manager at Damang Mine, more than more than 60% of employees are from the host communities. “Hexagon’s Operator Alertness System is not only ensuring worker safety, but also enhancing our reputation as a responsible mining company that prioritizes the health and safety of its employees.”

“At Gold Fields, safety is our number one value, and that is why we continue to invest heavily in safety systems to prevent injuries and fatalities, as well as equipment damage,” said Joshua Mortoti, Acting Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa. “The Operator Alertness Safety system will augment our existing safety interventions and help us achieve our safety vision of our people returning home safe and healthy to their families every day.”