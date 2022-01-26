News In 90 Seconds: 26 January 2022

Mining News In 90 Seconds is back to bring you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In the first instalment for 2022:

Minerals Council opposes Eskom tariff increase

The Minerals Council South Africa opposes the latest tariff increase application by electricity supplier Eskom.

Unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations headed for strike

A strike seems inevitable at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations following a wage negotiation deadlock between the company and unions AMCU, the NUM, Solidarity and UASA.

Energy trends to guide net zero mining

Aggreko has released its top tips to help miners decarbonise now and into the future.