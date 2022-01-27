MWPF backs African Digital Infrastructure rollout

The Mineworkers Provident Fund (MWPF) is supporting the Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (Convergence) with a $20 million commitment.

Mathabo Makhaya Investment Commitee chair of MWPF said, “We see this as a strong investment opportunity for our members as well as being critical for Africa’s digital transition. This kind of investment contributes to allowing our people access to high quality, affordable digital services.”

Convergence has backing from several international development finance institutions with the aim of accelerating the digital infrastructure rollout critically needed across the African continent, to address the problems of availability, quality and cost of digital infrastructure. Andile Ngcaba, chairman and founding partner of Convergence commented, “We are honoured to be embarking on the journey of this Fund alongside the Mineworkers Provident Fund as the first African investor into this fund.”

The allocation from MWPF will be used to fund several types of infrastructure needed to enable Africa’s active participation in the digital economy. These include communication backbone infrastructure such as 5G, cloud and edge processing infrastructure such as data centres, wireless access technologies, as well as continuing investments into broadband network infrastructure.

The Convergence fund builds on a successful track record of two previous funds which have seen both strong returns and high impact. Previous investments have contributed meaningfully to improving digital communications availability, quality and price, and the new fund will continue to improve access to services and provide lower costs.

According to Ngcaba, Convergence Partners has intentionally adopted a Pan- African perspective, convinced that for Africa to achieve the 2030 SDGs and realise the AU 2063 vision, it is vital to leverage technology innovation to build a Digital Africa. “Furthermore, our investment outlook points to Africa’s readiness to exploit the demographic dividend of African youth to create jobs and generate economic growth on the Continent. Therefore, we take great pride in our long-standing proven track record of Impact Investing on the Continent and confidence placed on us by MWPF,” he concluded.