KITE 2022 going ahead as planned

The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) 2022 will open to great fanfare between 16 and 18 February at the Durban Exhibition Centre – seven months after the original scheduled event date.

Dictated to by the ever-changing rules and concerns around larger gatherings of people, industrial trade shows have, like many other industries, been at the mercy of the regulatory government monitors. But, after presenting the Restart Expo to public officials and invited guests within the industry in November 2020 Specialised Exhibitions were able to successfully demonstrate that controlled and organised gatherings can indeed be presented in a manner that considers the safety and welfare of all event stakeholders.

“KITE 2022 is the embodiment of all that we stand for at Specialised Exhibitions – a superior industry-driven exhibition that allows our local exhibitors to share the latest trends and best practices in technology and service with a discerning market,” said Gary Corin, Managing Director of Specialised Exhibitions.

Without compromising on the visitors’ ability to fruitfully interact with the exhibitors, the KITE team has put a number of measures in place to ensure that the exhibition complies with the government’s regulations for safe social exchanges.

“Visitors will find many of the products and services they have grown to love and respect as well as a number of new offerings that have leveraged the opportunities that the pandemic has presented for innovative companies to reinvent themselves and think outside the box,” said Charlene Hefer, Portfolio Director at Specialised Exhibitions.

Superior industrial technology

The 70 KITE 2022 exhibitors – which include platinum sponsor Dromex – represent a wide array of industrial technology products and services, primarily targetting the KwaZulu-Natal manufacturing, engineering, chemicals & petrochemicals, and plastics industries.

These products and services include:

Components

Heavy machinery

Hygiene products and services

Industrial equipment and components

It and telecommunications manufacturing equipment

Materials handling

Monitoring, process control and sensors

Packaging and plastics machinery

Plant and facility equipment

Safety equipment and machinery

Security equipment

Tools; and industrial services

Workwear and protective equipment.

Industry association support

Hefer explained that the organisers have partnered with a number of leading industry associations that include SAIMechE (The South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering), LEEASA (Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of South Africa), Mesa (Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association) Africa, Saiosh (South African Institute of Occupational Safety & Health), SACEEC (SA Capital Equipment Export Council) and the SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control) NPC.

“We invite visitors to enjoy the on-stand demonstrations of cutting-edge industrial equipment and to advance their knowledge base by attending our free-to-attend SAIMechE seminar sessions in the Seminar Theatre (these sessions will also be livestreamed). Other worthwhile learning sessions at KITE include the free-to-attend MESA special interest group, and the paid-for LEEASA conference,” concluded Hefer.