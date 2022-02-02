News In 90 Seconds: 02 February 2022

Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry.

In the first instalment for 2022:

Gold demand reaches new heights

The World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends Report revealed that annual demand (excluding OTC markets) has recovered many of the Covid-induced losses from 2020.

MWPF backs African Digital Infrastructure rollout

The Mineworkers Provident Fund (MWPF) is supporting the Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (Convergence) with a $20 million commitment.