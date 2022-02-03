Implats featured on S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022

Impala Platinum is one of only four JSE-listed metals and mining companies to be included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, and the only company awarded the Metals and Mining Industry Mover Award.

The Group achieved an overall 60% score for its integrated management approach to sustainability and its disclosures and performance across environmental, social and governance pillars. This is a marked improvement on the Group’s 2020 score of 48%. “Our notable achievement is testament to our commitment to and progress in embedding sustainability into the way we work. At Implats, we aspire to become an industry leader in ESG, producing metals that sustain livelihoods beyond mining,” said Nico Muller, Implats’ CEO.

Corporate Sustainability Assessment

This year, more than 2 100 companies, representing over 45% of global market capitalisation, participated in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and over 7 500 companies were assessed for potential inclusion in the Yearbook. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment provides detailed ESG benchmarking insights on sustainability and business strategy. S&P global ESG scores are based on companies’ ESG policies, programmes and in-depth ESG information.

To secure an Industry Mover Award, a company must achieve a score within the top 15% of their industry and register the strongest year-on-year improvement in their industry. To be listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global ESG Score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. A total of 81 companies from the Mining and Metals industry took part in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) corporate assessment. Of these, only 19 were finally included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022. “We must give kudos to our employees for this award as it is a focused and collective effort to deliver on our commitment to create a better future for all our stakeholders,” concluded Muller.