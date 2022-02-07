Total Eren and Chariot to deliver solar PV project for Tharisa’s mine

Total Eren and Chariot have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tharisa plc, to develop, finance, construct, own, operate and maintain a solar photovoltaic (PV) project.

“We are very pleased to be entering into this MoU with Tharisa. Through our partnership with Chariot, we are keen to assist mining companies in Africa to reduce their carbon intensity and energy costs, via implementing renewable power solutions into their operations,” said Fabienne Demol, Executive Vice-President & Global Head of Business Development of Total Eren.

The solar PV project will supply of electricity to Tharisa mine, which is a platinum group metals and chrome producer based in South Africa’s North West Province. Total Eren is a renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in France and Chariot is an African focused transitional energy company.

“This is a great outcome for Chariot’s Transitional Power division and demonstrates the financial and sustainable benefits that our offering can bring to mining companies operating in Africa. The Tharisa team are very forward looking and understand that the addition of a solar PV project at their mine in South Africa will bring significant benefits to the business,” commented Benoit Garrivier, Chariot Transitional Power CEO.

The project

The solar PV project is initially anticipated to be 40 MWp with demand expected to increase over the life of the Tharisa Mine. This MoU is the first step towards implementation of the Project and signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity on a take-or-pay basis. “We are eager to bring our global expertise in solar generation to Tharisa mine and we look forward to delivering further renewable projects for our mining customers in Africa and worldwide,” added Demol.

“Together with Total Eren, we are excited to start working on the financing and development of the project and we will update the market further on this and other opportunities that we are progressing in due course,” concluded Garrivier.