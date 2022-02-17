New shareholders for Tharisa

Tharisa has acquired the remaining 26% shareholding in Tharisa Minerals. Tharisa plc is offering 13.9 million new shares (equivalent to US$25.6 million) in exchange for the 26% of Tharisa Minerals it does not own.

Transaction details

“We believe this agreement is a landmark transaction. It is truly empowering and in the spirit of the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Act. Local stakeholders have been central to Tharisa’s success, and we want to ensure they continue to benefit from the value we create from Tharisa’s flagship mine, as well as our other value-add assets,” commented Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa.Tharisa Minerals’ principal asset is the long-life open pit Tharisa Mine, which produces both platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome in a mechanised, low cost and energy efficient environment, with product beneficiation taking place on site. The company currently owns 74% of the issued ordinary shares of Tharisa Minerals, with the BEE shareholders Thari Resources Proprietary Limited owning 20% and the Tharisa Community Trust owning 6%. The transaction is supportive of and consistent with the fundamental principles and objectives enshrined within the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Act (2002) (‘MPRDA’), and the recent court ruling in South Africa clarifying the ‘once empowered always empowered’ position for mining companies. This ruling has afforded the Company the opportunity to constitute Tharisa Minerals as a wholly owned subsidiary that continues to meet the requirements of the MPRDA and the Mining Charter (2004), while allowing the BEE shareholders to benefit from the wider and diversified asset portfolio of the Tharisa plc group.

Exchange and valuation