The launch of the 2022 Sustainability Summit Africa

The implementation of sustainable procurement practices is gaining momentum as more businesses recognise the power that buying and sourcing decisions have as critical levers to protect and grow long-term environmental, social, and economic value for themselves, their supply chain partners and the communities in which they operate.

Expectations from the event

Following the enormous success of last year’s inaugural Sustainability Summit Africa , which was the first ever continent-wide sustainability conference, the organisers have announced that the 2022 event will take place on 11 and 12 May 2022. “This is the must-attend gathering for decision makers and organisations striving to advance their strategies and implementation of sustainable procurement,” comments Pearl Marsh, conference manager at Smart Procurement World, which is hosting the summit. “As we navigate the storms of the pandemic, the question on many business leaders’ minds is whether sustainable procurement and supply chain is a reality for Africa. How should sustainable sourcing be managed in cross-border procurement; and what are the threats and opportunities for public sector organisations and stakeholders? The 2022 Sustainability Summit Africa features a host of renowned local and international speakers who will deliver key insights on these and other issues. They will examine the drivers, current practices and future of sustainable procurement, with a focus on Africa.“Delegates can expect to gain an understanding of how to position the value of sustainable business practices in their organisations, and the role they can play,” Marsh expands. “The event will explore new ways to engage suppliers and adopt key performance indicators for sustainable practice, as well as the professional skills needed to reap the benefits of sustainable procurement practices. It will offer opportunities for benchmarking, as the presenters look at global best practices and their local relevance.” The powerful presenters on the programme come from a range of backgrounds, from retail to the mining industry. Sanjeev Raghubir, Group Sustainability Manager at Shoprite, South Africa, will discuss the impact of environmental disasters on the retail sector and its supply chain, and how they can be mitigated. “Climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, is directly impacting retail businesses and their supply chains,” he states. “The Sustainability Summit Africa will examine this and other critical issues and provide companies with valuable information on how to manage their low carbon transition. This is an urgent call to action for companies to address their climate change risks and opportunities,” Raghubir stresses.

‘Positioning the Value of Sustainable Business Practices in Your Organisation and Your Role’ is the topic of a presentation that will be delivered by sustainability leaders from De Beers Group. Urishanie Govender is the Group Head Safety and Sustainability at De Beers Group, South Africa. Her co-presenter, Katie Furgesson is the Senior Vice-President, Sustainable Impact at De Beers Group, London

The 2022 Sustainability Summit’s opening keynote presentation will enable delegates to benchmark their organisation’s sustainable procurement policies and practices. In this keynote, Australia-based Carsten Primdal, who is an author, Chief Sustainability Advisory Officer and Global Advisory Board Leader, will put the spotlight on global best practices and their relevance in Africa. The second annual Sustainability Summit Africa, where Ecovadis is the proud Platinum sponsor, is a not-to-be-missed event for everyone involved in sourcing and procurement,” Marsh says. This includes chief procurement officers, heads of supply chain, head of sustainable development, chief buyers, purchasing managers, sourcing managers, supplier development manager, commodity managers, category managers, contract managers and logistics managers. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, two-thirds of the average company’s environment, social, and governance footprint lies with suppliers. “Procurement leaders have the power to make a substantial difference in their organisations’ sustainability. Under the theme ‘The Road to Best Practice’, the 2022 Sustainability Summit Africa is a vital gathering that will help to chart the best path for Africa,” Marsh concludes. The event will take the form of a one-day online conference with workshops held on day two.