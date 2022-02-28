DMRE announces fuel increase amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Department of Minerals Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced a fuel price increase with effect from 02 March 2022.

Petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP): one hundred and forty-six cents per litre (146.00c/l) increase;

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): one hundred and forty four point three six cents per litre (144.36 c/l) increase ;

; (0.005% sulphur): one hundred and forty-eight point three six cents per litre (148.36 c/l) increase ;

; Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): one hundred and twenty-one cents per litre (121.00 c/l) increase.

SMNRP for IP: one hundred and sixty-one cents per litre (161.00 c/l) increase ;

; Maximum LPGas Retail Price: seventy cents per kilogram (70.00 c/kg) increase.

The fuel prices will be adjusted as follows:

The DMRE attributes the fuel increases to local and international factors. One of the biggest international factors is the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24 February 2022. The invasion had a knock-on effect on the price of Brent Crude oil which increased from $93.00 to $96.47 due to supply fears.

Various countries such has the USA and UK imposed sanctions on Russia which also contributed to the increase in crude oil process. The DMRE also announced that the fuel prices schedule for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, 01 March 2022.