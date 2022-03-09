Proudly South African safety footwear by workers for workers

After more than 30 years, Lemaitre Safety Footwear continues to be committed to crafting reliable safety footwear that works for those who wear it, so that colleagues can rely on the solidness within various industries.

The footwear manufacturer strides towards quality workmanship and works with pride to make a stronger South Africa for those who build it. With respect for and dedication to workers and their craft, the aim is to reflect the workmanship and dedication of workers who wear Lemaitre footwear in their respective industries. Investment into the various industries of South Africa requires a commitment to local procurement, which is one of the pillars of Lemaitre Safety Footwear. As part of the BBF Safety Group, Lemaitre Safety Footwear realises the importance of building a stronger and stable economy through local procurement. The company’s local procurement makes it realise the responsibility to build a stronger South Africa through supporting local businesses and SMMEs by sourcing key components, as well as outsourcing some of the production work. This ensures that there is collaboration with suppliers, workers and communities to secure a smooth pathway to a greater South Africa, contributing to the South African economy and communities beyond employees.

Lemaitre Inyati range

From one worker to another, Lemaitre has manufactured the Inyati PU/Rubber range, specifically fitted for various industries. In acknowledging the understated history of unsafeness within the agricultural, chemical, municipal, mining and construction industries, Lemaitre has manufactured the Inyati range to best fit those in hazardous working environments – keeping their feet protected in any situation.