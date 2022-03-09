TLT-Turbo Africa accelerates growth and reach heading into 2022

Following unprecedented resilience throughout the past 18 months, TLT-Turbo Africa is accelerating its global growth with the signing of six new major clients and the retention of 20 existing clients, which have submitted new orders to be filled in the year ahead.

TLT-Turbo Africa has secured orders from six new major clients in the copper, platinum and gold sectors for the supply of mining ventilation equipment. These include clients based in Australia, the USA and Kazakhstan. The contracts continue TLT-Turbo Africa’s successful track record of delivering advanced, efficient and high-performance surface, underground and auxiliary mining ventilation solutions in Africa and beyond for almost two decades. Closer to home, TLT-Turbo Africa has retained 20 clients in the mining, mineral processing and automotive industries – predominantly in the sub-Saharan region. “These clients return to us based on the performance of our products and the ways in which they have enhanced their operations and reduced their operational costs,” comments Vusi Madlopha, head: Sales and Business Development, TLT-Turbo Africa.

A vision for the future

Another factor that contributes to TLT-Turbo Africa’s success is the leadership and vision of managing director Christo Gelderblom – who aims to position the company as a global supplier of air movement technology. “Over the last few years, TLT-Turbo Africa has meaningfully scaled our core portfolio of mining ventilation solutions, invested in the research and development needed to advance our technology, and enhanced our customer consultation and care culture,” Gelderblom asserts. Looking ahead, Madlopha explains that in addition to the continuous enhancement of its existing mine ventilation offering, the company will be enhancing its product offering to include mechanical vapor recompression and expanding into new applications. “As we enter 2022, we look forward to expanding our product offering to evaporation technologies and industrial process plants,” Madlopha concludes.