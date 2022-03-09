Vermeer machines to sustain Africa’s growing surface mining industry

Surface mining in Africa is critical to the development of the mining industry on the continent. As such, advanced machinery is needed for the surface mining industry to continue forging ahead.Technology is advancing at a rapid pace globally, and mining equipment manufacturers are capitalising on these developments. At the heart of Vermeer’s fleet of continuous surface miners is the latest technology, which has benefitted the surface mining industry across various aspects including health and safety, productivity and efficiency. “Vermeer continuous surface miners are fully hydrostatic driven and do not contain any mechanical transmissions. This ensures minimum energy loss between the engine and cutter drum, increasing machine performance by up to 20% compared with mechanically driven equipment,” explains Frank Beerthuis, MD of Vermeer Equipment Suppliers. Technology is advancing at a rapid pace globally, and mining equipment manufacturers are capitalising on these developments. At the heart of Vermeer’s fleet of continuous surface miners is the latest technology, which has benefitted the surface mining industry across various aspects including health and safety, productivity and efficiency.
